



There are so many personal, professional and military accolades (e.g., Bronze Star, Army Ranger, etc.) that can associated with former Army Black Knight Alejandro Villanueva.

The current NFL All-Pro offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who protects the back of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, was a mainstay at several position when he worn the Black & Gold of Army. Black Knight fans had the pleasure of seeing him excel at offensive tackle, defensive lineman and even wide receiver.

Let’s take a look back on when the 2010 West Point graduate returned to the grounds of the academy as one of the Honorary Captains for the 2016 Spring Football Game, as he spoke to then GoBlackKnights.com Sideline Reporter, Maddy Daugherty.