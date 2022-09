It was approximately 9-years ago that the Army West Point brass officially introduced Jeff Monken as the new head coach.

The results? Well, last Saturday Monken became the No. 2 winningest coach in Army football history, so yes, the results have been what the Army West Point community and Black Knight fans were hoping for.

But, let's look back to that late December Press Conference (see below) when Coach Monken was officially introduced to the media.