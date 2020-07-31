TE Cade Anders makes it official and joins the 2021 recruiting class
Earlier this week, we projected that Army would have 2-3 commits before the week would close out, but needless to say, our projections were short.Although we had projected that Rivals 2-star tight ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news