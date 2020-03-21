Tenarius “Tank” Wright joins Army as their defensive line coach
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken continues to rebuild his defensive staff and the latest add on is Tenarius “Tank” Wright, who will be making his way from Big Ten country - Ann Arbor Michigan to the banks of the Hudson River or more specifically, the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Wright was a hybrid linebacker/defensive end for Arkansas Razorbacks from 2009-12 He recorded 9 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in his freshman to junior seasons.
He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and then had a tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs in a rookie mini-camp before returning to Arkansas to join the strength and conditioning.
Wright left Arkansas in the winter of 2018 to join the University of Michigan staff as an assistant on the strength and conditioning staff. He was thought to be ready to move up to an assistant coach position at U of M, but the job was filled by another applicant. As such, Wright was hired by Coach Monken instead.
GoBlackKnights.com reached out to TheWolverine.com (The Michigan Rivals site) to get their insight on Wright and what the Army football family should anticipate via his joining the staff.
"Wright’s official title last year was assistant strength and conditioning assistant, but he was much more than that,” shared Chris Balas, Senior Editor of TheWolverine.
“He was extremely well liked by the Michigan kids, very well respected by everyone associated with the program and was considered a great on-campus recruiter. Kids seemed to gravitate to him, and it’s one of the reasons he was considered for the vacant linebackers job when it opened up, even with little experience. Head coach Jim Harbaugh thought so much of him he sent him on the road in a recruiting capacity after two assistants left in the offseason.”
“Harbaugh promoted Wright to analyst recently after filling the vacant defensive assistant positions with Bob Shoop and Brian Jean-Mary, but it seemed clear Wright was headed for bigger and better things,” added Balas. “It’s played out that way, and Army should benefit.”
