Army Head Coach Jeff Monken continues to rebuild his defensive staff and the latest add on is Tenarius “Tank” Wright, who will be making his way from Big Ten country - Ann Arbor Michigan to the banks of the Hudson River or more specifically, the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Wright was a hybrid linebacker/defensive end for Arkansas Razorbacks from 2009-12 He recorded 9 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in his freshman to junior seasons.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and then had a tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs in a rookie mini-camp before returning to Arkansas to join the strength and conditioning.

Wright left Arkansas in the winter of 2018 to join the University of Michigan staff as an assistant on the strength and conditioning staff. He was thought to be ready to move up to an assistant coach position at U of M, but the job was filled by another applicant. As such, Wright was hired by Coach Monken instead.