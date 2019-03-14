Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-14 15:28:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas running back picks up Army Black Knights’ offer

Ji5ysnz2iwl07hdlgzuw
Lone Star state RB Christian Mosley has his first offer, which comes from the Army Black Knights
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Burleson, Texas prospect Christian Mosley currently has one offer, which comes from the No. 19 team (2018 season) in the country, but the 5-foot-10, 163 pounder shared with GoBlackKnights.com that ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}