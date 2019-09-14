News More News
2019-09-14

Texas WR Joshua Cobbs has his eyes on Army West Point

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Joshua Cobbs is a 6-foot-4, 205 pound wide receiver who is one of the Army Black Knights top targets at that position.On Friday, GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to chat with the prospect who...

