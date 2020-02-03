The Army Black Knights add another WR to their 2020 recruiting class
Just this past week, the Black Knights lost Rivals 3-star wide receiver Quintarius Chapman, who committed to the 2020 class back on However, the talented prospect was unable to make the necessary m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news