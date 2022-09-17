The Army Black Knights explode on the Villanova Wildcats, 49-10
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Final
|
Villanova
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
10
|
Army
|
14
|
7
|
7
|
21
|
49
Key Stats:
• Army won the turnover battle, 2-0. Coach Jeff Monken mentioned in his post-game press conference that he was excited about this and that the team that wins the turnover battle wins 78% of all college football games.
• Army rushed 55 times for 472 yards for an 8.6 YPC average and 6 touchdowns.
• FB Tyson Riley rushed 21 times for 158 yards, 7.5 yards/carry, including a 70-yard touchdown run.
• FB Ja’Kobi Buchanan also had his career-long run on the first play from scrimmage when he went for 55 yards.
• QB Tyhier Tyler rushed 12 times for 77 yards, 6.4 yards/carry and 3 touchdowns.
• SB Tyrell Robinson rushed 6 times for 89 yards for a whopping 14.8 yards/carry and a 32-yard long.
• The dual-threat Robinson also returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.
• The defense held Villanova out of the end zone in the 2nd half and held QB Connor Watkins to 12/21 passing for 74 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.
• LB’s Fabrice Voyne, Kalvyn Crummie, and Brett Gerena all had QB sacks.
• LB Leo Lowin led the Black Knights in tackles with 7.
• Safety Marquel Broughton and CB Jabari Moore had their first interceptions of the season.
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Villanova
|Army
|
1st
|
10:50
|
ARMY - Tyler,Tyhier 7 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 5 plays, 68 yards, TOP 02:15
|
0
|
7
|
1st
|
05:27
|
VIL - Pringle,Rayjuon 5 yd pass from Watkins,Connor (Mercurio,Matthew kick) 11 plays, 75 yards, TOP 05:23
|
7
|
7
|
1st
|
01:20
|
ARMY - Tyler,Tyhier 23 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 8 plays, 66 yards, TOP 04:03
|
7
|
14
|
2nd
|
05:12
|
ARMY - Ballard,Cade 6 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 9 plays, 80 yards, TOP 04:42
|
7
|
21
|
3rd
|
13:11
|
ARMY - Riley,Tyson 70 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 3 plays, 76 yards, TOP 01:43
|
7
|
28
|
3rd
|
08:27
|
VIL - Mercurio,Matthew 40 yd field goal 11 plays, 50 yards, TOP 04:38
|
10
|
28
|
4th
|
14:56
|
ARMY- Tyler,Tyhier 3 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 14 plays, 75 yards, TOP 08:31
|
10
|
35
|
4th
|
12:53
|
ARMY - Robinson,Tyrell 73 yd punt return (Maretzki,Quinn kick)
|
10
|
42
|
4th
|
04:29
|
ARMY - Reed,Hayden 24 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 6 plays, 56 yards, TOP 03:14
|
10
|
49
|
FINAL
|
10
|
49
Game Summary:
• Army kicked off and stopped Villanova on a 3-and-out to start the game. Then, Army got the scoring going with a 5-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that started with a 55-yard Ja’Kobi Buchanan run on a trap play, and ended with a Tyhier Tyler 7-yard run.,
• Villanova then mixed a number of runs and passes for their only touchdown drive of the day – an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 5-yard play-action “pop” pass from Watkins to Pringle. He beat man coverage and was wide open for the touchdown.
• Army put together another “ground-pounding” scoring drive that went 66 yards in 8 plays. Tyler capped the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run.
• The Wildcats were driving again when Safety and Co-Captain Marquel Broughton used some “toe drag swag” to come down with Army’s first interception of the season in the red zone.
• Unfortunately, the Black Knights went 3-and-out after the turnover, but on the very next series, CB Jabari Moore came down with Army’s second interception of Watkins in the end zone.
• Army did not squander their opportunity this time around and marched 80 yards on 9 plays to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. QB Cade Ballard kept the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run on 4th & 1.
• The second half was all Army as they continued to “pound the rock” and FB Tyson Riley contributed some long gains along with help from SB Tyrell Robinson and QB Tyhier Tyler.
• Riley got the scoring party started after halftime with a 70-yard touchdown run on the same trap play that Buchanan ran for 55 yards in the first half.
• Villanova got on the scoreboard for the last time with a field goal to close the lead to 28-10 Army.
• Army put together a 14-play, 75-yard “Army scoring drive” that Tyhier Tyler capped with a 3-yard plunge into the end zone for his 3rd touchdown of the day to give the Black Knights a 35-10 lead on the first play of the 4th quarter. At this point, Coach Monken decided to give some of the second-team players some playing time on both sides of the ball.
• Army’s defense had their best series of the day with another 3 & out that actually drove Villanova 15 yards back before forcing the Wildcats to punt. Tyrell Robinson fielded the punt and behind a convoy of blockers, “flew” 73 yards to put Army up 42-10.
• 3rd team QB Jemel Jones came in to lead Army’s last scoring drive. Plebe FB Hayden Reed saw his first action against Villanova and rumbled 23 yards for the final score of the game and Army won 49-10.
POST-GAME PRESSER WITH HEAD COACH JEFF MONKEN & PLAYERS
Post Game Thoughts - GBK's Joe Iacono
That was more like it! Army played “Army football” against Villanova to bring their 2022 season record to 1-2 behind 470+ yards of “ground and pound” triple-option football and 2 turnovers. Army played major mistake-free ball to wear down a high-quality nationally ranked FCS opponent and ran away with a 49-10 beat down at the end of the day.
The game started close, as most observers thought it would. But then Army did something they hadn’t done in their first two contests and got back to basics. B-back trap, B-back dive, QB power, mid-line option, pitch to the slots. All of this was supported by great offensive line play and “getting a hat on a hat” to help the Black Knights dominate Villanova’s defense and “matriculate the ball down the field.”
Although Army led the nation in passing efficiency coming into Saturday’s contest, it was a welcome sight to most Black Knight fans that Army’s passing statistics for the game were 0-1. (That means the running game is working to perfection).
Army’s defense also had a big day and came up with their first two turnovers of the season. Safety and Co-Captain Marquel Broughton had the first interception and he mentioned in the post-game press conference that the defense had gone 189 snaps without forcing a turnover, which he said was “bad defense.” Broughton’s interception must have given the Black Knight defense added confidence because CB Jabari Moore duplicated his feat with an interception of his own on the next Villanova drive.
Army’s pass defense had players in the right position a lot, as they got their hands on 3-4 more passes in the 2nd half but couldn’t come down with the interceptions. They also sacked Villanova QB Connor Watkins 3 times.
Of course, there are things to work on before Army’s next tilt against Sun Belt Conference opponent Georgia State in two weeks, such as run defense, missed tackles, and contain assignments; but all-in-all, it was refreshing to see the Black Knights play the smash mouth brand of tough Army football that we’ve all come to admire in the Monken era and walk out of Michie Stadium with a convincing victory over a game opponent from the FCS. (If you don’t think there are good teams in FCS, ask Navy how their game went with Delaware two weeks ago).
The only real negative takeaway was the injuries at key positions like B-back, Linebacker, and D-Line where Army is already a little bit “thin.” The bye week will certainly help Army get well before they take on a tough Georgia State Panther squad at Michie in two weeks.
“I thought stopping Villanova's offensive unit would be difficult and it was,” added GBK Publisher Charles Grevious. “They put up 83 points and a thousand yards of offense the last two weeks, however, I am sure that Coach Monken and defensive coordinator Nate Woody will enjoy this one tonight.”
