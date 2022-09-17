Score By Quarter 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Final Villanova 7 0 3 0 10 Army 14 7 7 21 49

Key Stats:

RB/PR Tyrell Robinson continues to show that he is a breakaway threat anytime he touches the ball (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• Army won the turnover battle, 2-0. Coach Jeff Monken mentioned in his post-game press conference that he was excited about this and that the team that wins the turnover battle wins 78% of all college football games. • Army rushed 55 times for 472 yards for an 8.6 YPC average and 6 touchdowns. • FB Tyson Riley rushed 21 times for 158 yards, 7.5 yards/carry, including a 70-yard touchdown run. • FB Ja’Kobi Buchanan also had his career-long run on the first play from scrimmage when he went for 55 yards. • QB Tyhier Tyler rushed 12 times for 77 yards, 6.4 yards/carry and 3 touchdowns. • SB Tyrell Robinson rushed 6 times for 89 yards for a whopping 14.8 yards/carry and a 32-yard long. • The dual-threat Robinson also returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.



• The defense held Villanova out of the end zone in the 2nd half and held QB Connor Watkins to 12/21 passing for 74 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. • LB’s Fabrice Voyne, Kalvyn Crummie, and Brett Gerena all had QB sacks. • LB Leo Lowin led the Black Knights in tackles with 7. • Safety Marquel Broughton and CB Jabari Moore had their first interceptions of the season.

Breaking Down Of Scoring Quarter Time Scoring Play Villanova Army 1st 10:50 ARMY - Tyler,Tyhier 7 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 5 plays, 68 yards, TOP 02:15 0 7 1st 05:27 VIL - Pringle,Rayjuon 5 yd pass from Watkins,Connor (Mercurio,Matthew kick) 11 plays, 75 yards, TOP 05:23

7 7 1st 01:20

ARMY - Tyler,Tyhier 23 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 8 plays, 66 yards, TOP 04:03

7 14 2nd 05:12

ARMY - Ballard,Cade 6 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 9 plays, 80 yards, TOP 04:42

7 21 3rd 13:11

ARMY - Riley,Tyson 70 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 3 plays, 76 yards, TOP 01:43

7 28 3rd 08:27

VIL - Mercurio,Matthew 40 yd field goal 11 plays, 50 yards, TOP 04:38

10 28 4th 14:56

ARMY- Tyler,Tyhier 3 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 14 plays, 75 yards, TOP 08:31

10 35 4th 12:53

ARMY - Robinson,Tyrell 73 yd punt return (Maretzki,Quinn kick)

10 42 4th 04:29

ARMY - Reed,Hayden 24 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 6 plays, 56 yards, TOP 03:14

10 49 FINAL 10 49

Game Summary:

• Army kicked off and stopped Villanova on a 3-and-out to start the game. Then, Army got the scoring going with a 5-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that started with a 55-yard Ja’Kobi Buchanan run on a trap play, and ended with a Tyhier Tyler 7-yard run., • Villanova then mixed a number of runs and passes for their only touchdown drive of the day – an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 5-yard play-action “pop” pass from Watkins to Pringle. He beat man coverage and was wide open for the touchdown. • Army put together another “ground-pounding” scoring drive that went 66 yards in 8 plays. Tyler capped the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run. • The Wildcats were driving again when Safety and Co-Captain Marquel Broughton used some “toe drag swag” to come down with Army’s first interception of the season in the red zone.

This afternoon, Two-Time Captain & Safety Marquel Broughton showed why he is such a special player and leader (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)



• Unfortunately, the Black Knights went 3-and-out after the turnover, but on the very next series, CB Jabari Moore came down with Army’s second interception of Watkins in the end zone. • Army did not squander their opportunity this time around and marched 80 yards on 9 plays to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. QB Cade Ballard kept the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run on 4th & 1. • The second half was all Army as they continued to “pound the rock” and FB Tyson Riley contributed some long gains along with help from SB Tyrell Robinson and QB Tyhier Tyler. • Riley got the scoring party started after halftime with a 70-yard touchdown run on the same trap play that Buchanan ran for 55 yards in the first half. • Villanova got on the scoreboard for the last time with a field goal to close the lead to 28-10 Army. • Army put together a 14-play, 75-yard “Army scoring drive” that Tyhier Tyler capped with a 3-yard plunge into the end zone for his 3rd touchdown of the day to give the Black Knights a 35-10 lead on the first play of the 4th quarter. At this point, Coach Monken decided to give some of the second-team players some playing time on both sides of the ball. • Army’s defense had their best series of the day with another 3 & out that actually drove Villanova 15 yards back before forcing the Wildcats to punt. Tyrell Robinson fielded the punt and behind a convoy of blockers, “flew” 73 yards to put Army up 42-10. • 3rd team QB Jemel Jones came in to lead Army’s last scoring drive. Plebe FB Hayden Reed saw his first action against Villanova and rumbled 23 yards for the final score of the game and Army won 49-10. • Unlike last week in the season opener, Army’s defense started strong with 3 1st half sacks and on UTSA’s next drive after the touchdown, Army held the Roadrunners to a missed field goal to maintain the 7-0 lead.





POST-GAME PRESSER WITH HEAD COACH JEFF MONKEN & PLAYERS

