The Army Black Knights kick-off spring practice 2022

Yesterday, the Army Black Knights entered spring football practice with more answers than questions around a variety of preseason topic, which in essence is a good thing.

Despite the turnover in his coaching staff, Head Coach Jeff Monken eluded to the heighten enthusiasm and expectations coming out of a solid winter S&C segment of the program, along with experienced returning personnel, although there are several key positions that need to be addressed … but then again, that is exactly what spring practice is all about.

Coach Monken also stated that when it comes to the aforementioned seasoned players and personnel, he and the staff are a true sense of what they bring to the table. As such, their spring reps, especially relative to the day-to-day scrimmage type practices will be limited. This of course will allow the staff to evaluate many of the younger players, but also the veteran players who to this point have not seen significant game-time reps.

The Army mentor also chimed in the most proverbial question going into this season and that the quarterback situation.

But let’s hear from Coach Monken, returning team captain and safety Marquel Broughton and fullback Jakobi Buchanan in their post-spring practice media session.