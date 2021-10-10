The Army Black Knights offer Florida Athlete

Everyone knows that the state of Florida produces some of the best talent around and one such prospect that the Army Black Knights have their eye on is athlete Romello Jones.

The 5-foot-11, 178 pounder out of Plant City (FL) Plant City High School currently holds offers from Army, Navy, FAMU, STU , Pitt State, Lehigh, Dartmouth, University of Tennessee Martin and Austin Peay University.

“Coach Daryl Dixon offered me,” said Jones regarding his offer from the Army Black Knights’ via their cornerback coach. “We talk to each other every now and then.”

“He (Dixon) was just like he loved the way I played and the physicality and smart IQ I posses on and off the field. My reaction I was extremely honored and happy and proud and was very interested.”

Jones readily admitted that he has yet to visit West Point, but remains highly interested, especially in the manner in which the Black Knights play in their aggressive 3-4 base defense.

“That’s amazing and one thing about my game I’m very versatile, so I could play in any defense a coach needs me to play in and that’s amazing love to hear it,” Jones explained.

“My level of interest in Army is high and hopefully give me an official visit … but I still love the program no doubt and what they all do. “