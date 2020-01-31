News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 09:39:03 -0600') }} football Edit

The Army Black Knights set to welcome this weekend’s official visitors

2020 QB and Army commit Delshawn Traylor is scheduled to be up for his official visit
2020 QB and Army commit Delshawn Traylor is scheduled to be up for his official visit (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

The Black Knights will be hosting yet another official weekend, as the Army staff once again will have several official visitors on the West Point campus, as they attempt to apply the final touches...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}