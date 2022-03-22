The Army Pro Day (3/22) & Black Knight Participants
Army will host their annual Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon. All in all, eight (8) Black Knights will be in attendance to perform for NFL scouts at Kimsey Indoor Athletic Center.
There clearly has been anticipation surrounding today’s event, because this is no longer just a “show”, but the reality is, this is a showcase for quality talent, who have the potential to play at the next level, which is the NFL.
The unique formula that surrounds Army football and those making it to the NFL and the possibility of getting that shot were 3 or 4-star prospects recruited out of high school.
Don’t get us wrong, there have been several talented 3-star recruits that have worn the Black & Gold of Army under Head Coach Jeff Monken. However, the coaching staff has done an outstanding job in recruiting young men who not only fit into the Army football brotherhood, in conjunction with, they have found those student-athletes who have what it takes to be a West Point Cadet.
And finally, the staff has done an outstanding job in developing the players within the system, which puts them in a position to display their talents in front of NFL scouts.
Army Pro-Day (3/22) Participants
Pro Day Activities:
• 12:00 Wonderlics and Sign Ins
• 12:30: Weight Room Portion
• 1:00 On-Field Testing
• 1:30: On-Field Drill Work
