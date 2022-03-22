The Army Pro Day (3/22) & Black Knight Participants

Army will host their annual Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon. All in all, eight (8) Black Knights will be in attendance to perform for NFL scouts at Kimsey Indoor Athletic Center.

There clearly has been anticipation surrounding today’s event, because this is no longer just a “show”, but the reality is, this is a showcase for quality talent, who have the potential to play at the next level, which is the NFL.

The unique formula that surrounds Army football and those making it to the NFL and the possibility of getting that shot were 3 or 4-star prospects recruited out of high school.