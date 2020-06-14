From left to right: Jack Sr., Jack & Shay Sides - LeGena & Rashaad Bolton - Angela Wulz Deaton & Jaxson Deaton - Alicia Mussler, Elijah Riley & Stephen Washington, Jr.

Saturday (June 13th) was graduation day at the United States Military Academy at West Point for the Class of 2020. On hand for this gracious event was the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump who addressed the 1,107 members of this year’s graduates. Yesterday marked the day that the parents of the academy seniors were able to watch their sons and daughters take their final stanza as cadets, albeit they were previously sworn in as Commissioned Officers. However, the graduation itself came under a very surreal and unique backdrop that saw the graduation embrace the social distancing mandate along with the graduates wearing mask ... while family and friends were not in attendance, due COVID-19 restrictions ... as they had to watch the ceremony virtually. Our attention moves from the overall graduation to the graduates who have worn the Black & Gold of Army Football. Whenever you talk Black Knights' football, we hear from the coaches and players. However, today we will be hearing from the biggest support system of the football program and that's the parents of the players. As such, we turn our attention to the parents of four 2020 graduated Army football players in cornerback Elijah Riley’s mom (Alicia Mussler); offensive lineman Jack Sides’ dad (Jack Sides, Sr.); fullback Rashaad Bolton’s mother (LeGena Bolton) and another O-lineman in Jaxson Deaton’s mom (Angela Wulz Deaton) ... whose boundless joy and honor of this great feat, is mutually shared by all of the parents of the Black Knight graduated seniors.

The Setting on the Banks of the Hudson River

Saturday’s graduation was a very joyful and proud moment for these parents, but as previously mentioned, a very surreal moment as well. The country is still in the midst of managing COVID-19, which is why this year’s graduation takes on a uniqueness that has never been witnessed at the academy ... whereby parents, family and friend were not be in attendance. Compound that with the racial tension that has manifested itself in this nation ... yes, the surreal is very real.

Sides is surrounding by his parents, Jack Sr. & Shay during this summer's West Point Ring Ceremony

“I'm not sure there are enough words to describe how meaningful and emotional today's graduation ceremony was.” — Jack Sides Sr. dad of O-Lineman Jack Sides Jr. discussing his son’s 4-year West Point journey and graduation from the academy

“I'm not sure there are enough words to describe how meaningful and emotional today's graduation ceremony was,” declared Sides’ dad, Jack Sr.. “Even watching the graduation via live stream from Dallas due to current Pandemic restrictions, the day and the moment were not lost. West Point and Army Football are the most respected because they are the most difficult.” “They require the best to be their best...every day. Letting go as a parent on R-Day was very difficult. Graduation seemed an eternity away. But here we are. From June 27, 2016 to June 13, 2020 we, as parents, have been on a journey filled with highs and lows / ups and downs. The challenges were BIG and the grind is real. To see our son and the entire Class of 2020 finish today was incredibly humbling and rewarding. It takes a team to get here. A family team, a football team, the Corps, your faith family and all your friends. I'm just so darn proud. And I'm so grateful for everybody who made today possible.”

Angela Wulz Deaton and son, Jaxson Deaton

Deaton’s mom, Angela offered her own insight relative to watching their son Jaxson graduation, after taking on his 4-year journey at West Point, becoming an Army Officer and now moving onto the next phase of his young-adult life. “Todays ceremony to me was the grand finale of 4-years of blood, sweat and tears, but also leadership, values and brotherhood,” explained Angela. “I am so incredibly proud of Jaxson and his brothers for enduring the challenges and enjoying the opportunities that the West Point experience provided.”

Fullback Rashaad Bolton’s mother LeGena Bolton joins her son on Senior Day inside Michie Stadium on the grounds of West Point

For Rashaad Bolton’s mother LeGena Bolton, she shared with GBK, that Saturday’s ceremony means more than words can say. "I remember dropping Rashaad off at R-Day four years ago in tears and watching today’s ceremony in tears,” LeGena stated, as she viewed the graduation ceremony at their home with her father who’s a Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. “It makes me feel he has accomplished so much as an Army Officer during this time of adversity. And that’s what being an Army Officer is about. I feel as if I have accomplished my job as a parent. The 2020 class motto is “With Vision We Lead” has taken on a new meaning,” added Rashaad’s mom. “With Rashaad being a 2LT, he has adapted to becoming a visionary leader in a “new” world. He has proven to me that he is capable of succeeding during these unprecedented times.” With the NFL as a potential next stop, seniors Elijah Riley, Cole Christiansen and Connor Slomka did not participate in Saturday’s graduation and are not presently moving forward in their military service at this time. Their next step will be their respective NFL camps, as each were signed as free agents. Each of them will commission as 2nd LTs once they leave the National Football League ... assuming they make their team’s roster. And despite Riley not participating in Saturday’s ceremony, that did not deter his parents taking in the graduation on TV from their home.

Talented Cornerback Elijah Riley and his mom Alicia are all smiles

“To be quite honest, we are overwhelmed with emotion,” declared Riley’s mom, Alicia, as she attempted to put the past 4-years in perspective. “The past four years have flown by and the anticipation of the next chapter of Elijah’s life leaves us with a feeling of pride and excitement. Today’s ceremony at West Point had us reflect on all of the responsibilities that a student-athlete must endure on a day-to-day basis. I am filled with admiration for the entire graduate Class of 2020.”

The Reality, Challenges & Changes of America

A few of the parents even chimed in on how America has and is changing over the past month, with much of it being spearheaded by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has caused many to speak out regarding race relations (racism) in this country, including Army Head Coach Jeff Monken.

So what has been the conversations that these parents have had with their son surrounding this subject, especially knowing that the next steps in life as a 2nd Lieutenant will be leading soldiers in the Army, whereby a solid population of the Armed Forces are represented by African Americans? "Jack and I have discussed racism in America ... absolutely we have," declared the elder Sides.

The Sides Family during Senior Day at Michie Stadium

“Our nation is clearly changing right before our eyes. And it's about time. Mr. Floyd's brutal death/murder is unacceptable, period. We as individuals and as a nation will have what we tolerate. Racism is a non-starter. It can not and will not be tolerated. No excuses. Each of us is responsible for our own behavior. And each of us has the opportunity to lead with our behavior. It's long past time to own our behavior. We were all created equal and it's time we love each other equally.” “Our son's experience at West Point has opened his eyes to a lot of harsh realities in America,” added Jack, Sr. “Some of his closest friends are people of color. I've heard him refer to racism as "disgusting". We talked about the burden that military families carry. And then we talked about the fact that fathers of soldiers of color carry twice the burden. They worry about the safety of their sons performing their duties as soldiers and they worry about the safety of their sons if they should happen to get pulled over for a traffic violation. No father or family should carry that burden. Not in America. Not anywhere.”

“It is something that is spoken about quite often in our home,” Riley's mom (Alicia) pointed out to GoBlackKnights.com. “The unnecessary death of Mr. Floyd will forever be engraved in the memories of all Americans. To witness people of all backgrounds coming together in peaceful protest reflects that we are making strides towards a more unified nation.”

Angela Wulz Deaton also readily admitted that this has an open topic of conversation with not only her son Jaxson, but their entire family. "Yes, my son and I, along with the rest of my family have been very open in talking about racial relations right now in America," she declared. "Jaxson has taken it upon himself to not only educate himself regarding racial relations through various mediums, but to talk with his peers and family members as well. Jaxson recognizes all that is happening in our nation right now and has used his influence to share his support, petitions, and fundraisers. He has been open in his support in public but also in private as he will one day be the father to African American children. He wants to raise his children to know their beauty and worth from a young age and that’s starts with what we are all doing right now. We could not be more proud of him as our son and as a second lieutenant in the Army. We have no doubt that Jaxson will lead his men with love, strength, and a willingness to learn how to best serve his soldiers and America."



Newly Married: Jaxon Deaton pictured here with his wife, Jillian Murphy Deaton