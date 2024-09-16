There’s a spirit about this year’s team that is special, Sean Saturnio

The Army Black Knights are currently 2-0 on the season and coming off of a bye week, as the team has already started preparation for Saturday’s upcoming contest against the visiting Owls of Rice University.

There have been several areas of this team’s success that truly stick out. You can start with the rushing attack, the bend but don’t break defense - although DC Nate Woody is slightly opposed to that phrase being attached to the ‘D’ and last, but surely not last is the play of the Army special teams. In each of the two wins, special teams have played a significant role in the outcome of those two victories.

But, let’s hear what Army veteran Special Team Coach Sean Saturnio has to offer up as he spent some time chatting GBK’s Joe Iacono this weekend.