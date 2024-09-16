There’s a spirit about this year’s team that is special, Sean Saturnio

Advertisement

in other news

How is GBK’s Iacono's 2024 Predictions Doing So Far and Looking Ahead?

How is GBK’s Iacono's 2024 Predictions Doing So Far and Looking Ahead?

Prior to the kick-off of the 2024 season, GBK’s Iacono looked into his crystal ball and provided us with his prediction

External content
 • GoBlackKnights.com
2025 OLB Christian Winston picks Army West Point over 13 other offers

2025 OLB Christian Winston picks Army West Point over 13 other offers

The Black Knights have added another quality defender to their already impressive 2025 recruiting class

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
GBK Photo Gallery IV: Army-Florida Atlantic (9/7/24)

GBK Photo Gallery IV: Army-Florida Atlantic (9/7/24)

We close out last week’s Army win over FAU coverage with our weekly Monday Morning QB article, GBK Gallery IV

Premium content
 • GoBlackKnights.com
Monday Morning QB (Army- Florida Atlantic)

Monday Morning QB (Army- Florida Atlantic)

It had been nearly 20 years since the Black Knights won a game against a conference opponent. 

 • Gordon Larson
GBK Photo Gallery III: Army’s win over FAU

GBK Photo Gallery III: Army’s win over FAU

Saturday’s 24-7 Army win over Florida Atlantic has many narratives that made this victory exciting for the program and

 • Charles Grevious

in other news

How is GBK’s Iacono's 2024 Predictions Doing So Far and Looking Ahead?

How is GBK’s Iacono's 2024 Predictions Doing So Far and Looking Ahead?

Prior to the kick-off of the 2024 season, GBK’s Iacono looked into his crystal ball and provided us with his prediction

External content
 • GoBlackKnights.com
2025 OLB Christian Winston picks Army West Point over 13 other offers

2025 OLB Christian Winston picks Army West Point over 13 other offers

The Black Knights have added another quality defender to their already impressive 2025 recruiting class

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
GBK Photo Gallery IV: Army-Florida Atlantic (9/7/24)

GBK Photo Gallery IV: Army-Florida Atlantic (9/7/24)

We close out last week’s Army win over FAU coverage with our weekly Monday Morning QB article, GBK Gallery IV

Premium content
 • GoBlackKnights.com
Published Sep 16, 2024
There’s a spirit about this year’s team that is special, Sean Saturnio
Default Avatar
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

NOT A SUBSCRIBER TO GBK? CLICK TO SEE WHAT YOU ARE MISSING!

The Army Black Knights are currently 2-0 on the season and coming off of a bye week, as the team has already started preparation for Saturday’s upcoming contest against the visiting Owls of Rice University.

There have been several areas of this team’s success that truly stick out. You can start with the rushing attack, the bend but don’t break defense - although DC Nate Woody is slightly opposed to that phrase being attached to the ‘D’ and last, but surely not last is the play of the Army special teams. In each of the two wins, special teams have played a significant role in the outcome of those two victories.

But, let’s hear what Army veteran Special Team Coach Sean Saturnio has to offer up as he spent some time chatting GBK’s Joe Iacono this weekend.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement
Advertisement