There’s a spirit about this year’s team that is special, Sean Saturnio

How is GBK’s Iacono's 2024 Predictions Doing So Far and Looking Ahead?
Prior to the kick-off of the 2024 season, GBK’s Iacono looked into his crystal ball and provided us with his prediction
2025 OLB Christian Winston picks Army West Point over 13 other offers
The Black Knights have added another quality defender to their already impressive 2025 recruiting class
GBK Photo Gallery IV: Army-Florida Atlantic (9/7/24)
We close out last week’s Army win over FAU coverage with our weekly Monday Morning QB article, GBK Gallery IV
Monday Morning QB (Army- Florida Atlantic)
It had been nearly 20 years since the Black Knights won a game against a conference opponent.
GBK Photo Gallery III: Army’s win over FAU
Saturday’s 24-7 Army win over Florida Atlantic has many narratives that made this victory exciting for the program and
The Army Black Knights are currently 2-0 on the season and coming off of a bye week, as the team has already started preparation for Saturday’s upcoming contest against the visiting Owls of Rice University.
There have been several areas of this team’s success that truly stick out. You can start with the rushing attack, the bend but don’t break defense - although DC Nate Woody is slightly opposed to that phrase being attached to the ‘D’ and last, but surely not last is the play of the Army special teams. In each of the two wins, special teams have played a significant role in the outcome of those two victories.
But, let’s hear what Army veteran Special Team Coach Sean Saturnio has to offer up as he spent some time chatting GBK’s Joe Iacono this weekend.
