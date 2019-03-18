Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 12:35:33 -0500') }} football Edit

This 2021 DB locks down Army West Point offer

Ibecasubomdolhzdrpkw
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Thailand Baldwin is an up and coming cornerback/safety prospect who already has offers from Rutgers, UTSA, Fordham, Tennessee, and Army, which he picked the beginning of March.According to the 6-fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}