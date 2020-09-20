GoBlackKnights - This 2022 DE/OLB discusses his offer from the Army Black Knights

Samuel Okunlola is a 6-foot-4, 225 DE/OLB 2022 prospect, who has several Division I offers, that include Army, Arizona State, Colorado, Coastal Carolina, Central Michigan, UMass, Morgan State, Duke, Howard, and Indiana.

“I was first contacted by Army West Point on September 9th and offered on the 13th,” declared Okunlola, whose principal contact and recruiter for the Black Knights is defensive coach, John Loose.

“He said he liked my game and believed I could be a great addition to Army football,” added the defender, who says that he has an opportunity to look into the Army program, which is ranked No. 22 in the nation.