This 2023 prospect picks up offer from his “dream school”, Army West Point
On Wednesday (National Signing Day) the Black Knights coaching staff solidified the signatures of the majority of their recruiting class, with balance looking to extend their John Hancock in Februa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news