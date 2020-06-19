GoBlackKnights - This 3-star athlete chats with GBK surrounding his offer from Army

This 3-star athlete chats with GBK surrounding his offer from Army
When you have 20 offers, as does athlete Martin Lucas, you know that you are the real deal, but also, there is plenty of competition for your talents.Hence, the Army Black Knights will have to put ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news