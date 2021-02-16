This 3-star OLB is hoping for an offer from the Army Black Knights
Anticipation is defined as the …: a feeling of excitement about something that is going to happen. : the act of preparing for something.Well, if you have ever been a recruited athlete, especially a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news