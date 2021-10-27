This local prospect out of New Jersey names his leader
As the college offenses continue to evolve around the RPO mindset, it apparent that defensive backs, especially cornerbacks have to double down on what is a more apparent dual responsibility then e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news