GoBlackKnights - This talented student-athlete now holds an offer from the Black Knights

This talented student-athlete now holds an offer from the Black Knights
On Tuesday, running back Kevorian Barnes officially received an offer from the program that calls West Point home and that’s the Army Black Knights.GoBlackKnights.com caught up with the 5-foot-10, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news