Three-Point Stance: Rivalry games, Big 12, Georgia

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with some predictions on rivalry games, the non-QB MVP for every Big 12 team and the Georgia players since 1980 who belong on the Bulldogs' Mount Rushmore.

Earlier this week I talked about the lack of competitive rivalry games on the 2021 football schedule, so I decided to look at the top 10 that I think could be interesting and give a prediction.

1. Army-Navy

The only rivalry that gets an entire weekend to itself, the annual Army-Navy game is arguably the purest form of college football. Navy dominated this rivalry in this century, winning 14 consecutive games from 2002-2015. but Army has taken four of the last five meetings. This year's Army team is a little stronger than Navy, so I'll go with the Black Knights in a close one.

Army 20, Navy 18

*****

2. Iron Bowl

One of the most storied rivalries in history, the annual game between Alabama and Auburn always draws intrigue, especially because typically one or both of these teams are ranked very highly. Nick Saban is only 9-5 vs. the Tigers, which comes as a surprise, as he's 156-18 against everyone else. Despite losing eight players to the first two rounds of the draft after last season, expect another big victory for the Tide.

Alabama 42, Auburn 13

*****

3. Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan leads this historical matchup, despite the fact that its lost 15 of the last 16 contests. This season looks to be more of the same, with Ohio State entering the season as a top five team again, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh firmly on the hot seat having never beaten the Wolverines' biggest rival during his tenure.

Ohio State 45, Michigan 10

*****

4. Red River Rivalry

Despite Oklahoma's dominance in the Big 12, every matchup over the past eight seasons has been decided by one score or less. The fact that this game always takes place on a neutral field adds to the mystique of the game, giving us some of the greatest matchups in the history of the sport. While I'm high on the future of Texas with the hiring of Steve Sarkisian, it's still Oklahoma's game to lose this season, so expect another close victory for the Sooners.

Oklahoma 40, Texas 28

*****

5. Notre Dame vs. USC

The rivalry with the most combined national championships (22 between the two schools) is one of the fiercest non-conference rivalries in the country. While the Trojans dominated this matchup during the Pete Carroll era, but since Brian Kelly got to South Bend the Irish have won seven out of ten matchups. Despite losing Ian Book, Notre Dame looks like the better team this year, and I would expect the Irish to win their fourth straight against the men of Troy.

Notre Dame 27, USC 24

*****

6. The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party

Another great yearly neutral site matchup, there is no love lost between the two dominant powers in the SEC East. Georgia owns the better record in this series at 52-44-2, but Florida has dominated since 1990, going 22-9 versus the Dawgs since Steve Spurrier's first year at the helm for the Gators. UGA is one of the most talented teams in the country this season, and it would be a major upset for Florida to win it this year.

Georgia 32, Florida 20

*****

7. Miami vs. Florida State

While it's lost a little bit of its luster in recent years, there was a period of time when this was THE game of the year every season. And even though most 'Noles fans hope they never have to hear the words "Wide Right" again in their lives, this matchup has produced some of the greatest games of the past 50 years. Miami definitely has had the upper hand in recent years, winning four consecutive matchups, and that should continue this season as FSU tries to rekindle the magic it had in years past.

Miami 27, Florida State 17

*****

8. Florida vs. Florida State

Our third consecutive matchup in the Sunshine State, this is another matchup that peaked in the 1990s but still carries a lot of weight with the fan bases. As far as non-conference rivalries go this is right up there, especially as these schools compete for a lot of the same recruits. While both schools are breaking in new QBs this season, I've got Florida winning this one handily, as the Gators have the superior coach and overall talent level on the roster.

Florida 38, Florida State 13

*****

9. Stanford vs. Cal

Everyone who watches college football knows about the band on the field incident, but what most people don't know is that this rivalry dates back to 1882 and is among the most played games - this year will mark the 115th matchup of these two Pac-12 foes, and it should be a good one. Both teams come in to the season with plenty of questions, but I'll lean toward the Cardinal this season, simply because the game will be played on the Farm.

Stanford 20, Cal 17

*****

10. Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

The most played rivalry game in the history of college football, with one of the best trophies (Paul Bunyan's Axe), this battle in the upper Midwest usually produces some of the most rugged football we see every season. While the Gophers absolutely dominated this matchup until the early 1990s, since 1995 the Badgers are 23-3 in the battle for the axe, giving them the overall series lead at 62-60-8. This season looks like it should be another Wisconsin victory, but never count out the Gophers in this matchup.

Wisconsin 27, Minnesota 23