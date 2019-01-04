Three-star 2020 tight-end discusses Army West Point offer
For the 2019 recruiting class, the Army Black Knights has reasonable success in the state of New Jersey and it appears the staff is not going to take their feet off the pedal when it comes to the G...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news