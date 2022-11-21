Not only did this weekend net the Black Knights a victory over UConn, but it also so saw at least 3 verbal pledges come the staff’s way.

The Black Knights have done a solid job in receiving the verbal commitments of at least five tight-end prospects.

You have both Nollenn Tabaska and Brayden Bockler, who committed back in August. Then the latter part of October, Brian Dyer and Aidan Casuccio extended their verbal pledges to the Army coaching staff.

Then the most recent is from Brody Eaton, who said yes just two days ago during his unofficial visit to West Point as the Black Knights were hosting the UConn Huskies. GoBlackKnights.com caught up with Eaton to discuss his commitment to Army.

“Just had a great talk with Coach Monken … committed,” declared the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder Saturday evening.

“Coach (John) Loose started the recruitment and took care of me through the process. I had a meeting with Coach Monken last night in which I told him I wanted to commit.”

“After I had a tour of campus with Coach Loose, I drove up to the stadium to meet with Head Coach (Jeff) Monken,” said Eaton of his recruiting encounter with the Black Knights. “I walked into his office and we talked about what a great game it was. And then the coach said ‘Son I want you on my football team' … and I, of course, responded with, All In.”