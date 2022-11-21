Tight-End Brody Eaton knew it was Army West Point from the beginning
Not only did this weekend net the Black Knights a victory over UConn, but it also so saw at least 3 verbal pledges come the staff’s way.
The Black Knights have done a solid job in receiving the verbal commitments of at least five tight-end prospects.
You have both Nollenn Tabaska and Brayden Bockler, who committed back in August. Then the latter part of October, Brian Dyer and Aidan Casuccio extended their verbal pledges to the Army coaching staff.
Then the most recent is from Brody Eaton, who said yes just two days ago during his unofficial visit to West Point as the Black Knights were hosting the UConn Huskies. GoBlackKnights.com caught up with Eaton to discuss his commitment to Army.
“Just had a great talk with Coach Monken … committed,” declared the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder Saturday evening.
“Coach (John) Loose started the recruitment and took care of me through the process. I had a meeting with Coach Monken last night in which I told him I wanted to commit.”
“After I had a tour of campus with Coach Loose, I drove up to the stadium to meet with Head Coach (Jeff) Monken,” said Eaton of his recruiting encounter with the Black Knights. “I walked into his office and we talked about what a great game it was. And then the coach said ‘Son I want you on my football team' … and I, of course, responded with, All In.”
Campus & Game Atmosphere
Eaton, who is out of Conestoga High School by the way of Conestoga (PA).
And was joined on his game day visit by his Mom Dad and Sister, who offered this insight into his day on at West Point.
“The campus was by far the best I’ve ever seen,” he ecstatically stated. “The home game atmosphere and the post-game locker room were extremely fun. I knew as soon as I stepped on campus that it would be home.”
“The game was very fast and fun to watch. The speed and intensity of the players was crazy. The game atmosphere was awesome. All the fans were great.”
“I was watching Army’s tight end #88 (Joshua Lingenfelter),” added Eaton. “Great player and he is the type of player I am trying to be like.
It has yet to be determined if the student-athlete who currently holds a 4.4 GPA will be entering the academy as a direct admit or via the prep school.
According to Eaton, he feels very comfortable with the fit both athletically and academically.
“I think my offensive style will fit perfectly with West Point,” he stated. I am a very aggressive blocker and I think I will fit well. I know the level of academics and definitely know they will challenge me. I am looking forward to the challenge.”
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to attend West Point. I have been telling my parents I wanted to play football for West Point since I was 7 years old.”
“I could have waited to get more (offers) in the next few months, but I knew I wanted to go to Army West Point.”
