News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 11:38:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Top CB Leo Lowin is getting prime time ready to wear the Black & Gold

When CB Leo Lowin said yes to Army, the Black Knights got themselves a baller!
When CB Leo Lowin said yes to Army, the Black Knights got themselves a baller!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

It was back in July (2019) that defensive back Leo Lowin really hit our recruiting coverage radar.He was one of several key prospects that would make their way to West Point for annual 'The Knight ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}