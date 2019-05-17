News More News
Top defensive end target reacts to Army Black Knight's offer

DE prospect Olasunkonmi Agunlove out of the Empire State is a hot Army West Point target (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Simply put, defensive end Olasunkonmi Agunlove out of Lindenhurst High School is a stud ball player.The 6-foot-6, 243 pounder currently holds several offers that range from Rutgers, Syracuse, UCONN...

