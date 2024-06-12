One of the top prospects on campus this past week was Class of 2025 defensive tackle Nehemiah Allen from Westfield High School in Houston, Texas. It was former Rivals 3-Star commit Matt Gemma who was the first to commit to the Black Knights 2023 and the product of New Jersey has already proven via his performance last season at the prep school that he will be a force to be reckoned with over the next four years. The Army coaching staff is hoping that they will have the same recruiting results from Allen. The 6-foot-1, 290-pounder recently visited the West Point campus and the results of his time spent appear to be extremely favorable.

Advertisement

THE WEST POINT VISIT

It was back on April 18th that Allen picked up his offer from Army via Coach (Cheston) Blackshear, and this past week he was able to see the football program, along with the academy, up close and personal. “Yes, this is my first time visiting the West Point campus,” asserted the talented defender. “I looked forward to hearing about the academics that West Point had to offer, I also was looking forward to seeing and meeting the coaches at West Point. This was also my first time in New York, so it was an all-around new experience for me.” “The visit definitely exceeded my expectations … the campus was beautiful, the buildings looked like castles, and the football facilities were top-notch. I loved the coaching staff, they definitely made me feel welcome and it was great putting a face to a name.”