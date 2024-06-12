Top DT Nehemiah Allen is high on Army West Point
One of the top prospects on campus this past week was Class of 2025 defensive tackle Nehemiah Allen from Westfield High School in Houston, Texas.
It was former Rivals 3-Star commit Matt Gemma who was the first to commit to the Black Knights 2023 and the product of New Jersey has already proven via his performance last season at the prep school that he will be a force to be reckoned with over the next four years.
The Army coaching staff is hoping that they will have the same recruiting results from Allen.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pounder recently visited the West Point campus and the results of his time spent appear to be extremely favorable.
THE WEST POINT VISIT
It was back on April 18th that Allen picked up his offer from Army via
Coach (Cheston) Blackshear, and this past week he was able to see the football program, along with the academy, up close and personal.
“Yes, this is my first time visiting the West Point campus,” asserted the talented defender. “I looked forward to hearing about the academics that West Point had to offer, I also was looking forward to seeing and meeting the coaches at West Point. This was also my first time in New York, so it was an all-around new experience for me.”
“The visit definitely exceeded my expectations … the campus was beautiful, the buildings looked like castles, and the football facilities were top-notch. I loved the coaching staff, they definitely made me feel welcome and it was great putting a face to a name.”
And beyond that, Allen has already reconciled his talents to the Black Knights’ defensive schemes and the manner in which they play and he offered this assessment.
“I think my defensive talents fit in with Army style of play because I’m an extremely aggressive run stopper that creates knockback every play, a great pass rusher and I give 100% every play,” declared Allen, who offered this insight when it comes to where he stands with the Black Knights relative to his overall recruiting.
“I’m definitely interested in Army West Point and as of now it’s at the top of my list. I don’t have a time frame yet, but I would like to make my decision soon.”
During his 2023 junior season, he 48 tackles (23 solo), 6 sacks, 14 TFLs, and his team went 11-3 and went to the 4th round of the playoffs. Allen was named All-District defensive tackle, and All-Academic.
