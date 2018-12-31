Top Tier 2020 prospect hopes to hear from Army West Point
Just recently Sanoussi Kane out of the Garden State (New Jersey) picked up an offer from Rutgers, which he can now add to his growing list that includes Columbia, UPenn, Baylor, Howard, and UMASS.H...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news