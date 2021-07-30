Top Tier CB Ryan Nolan pledges to the Army Black Knights
It was 7-days ago from today that Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff were hosting eleven (11) top targets which also included ‘The Knight on the Hudson’ event.One of those target prospects was Ry...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news