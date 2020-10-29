GoBlackKnights - Top Tier Two-Way Player Bo Kite commits to Army West Point

The 2021 Army recruiting class continues to grow, but not just in numbers, but the associated talent that accompanies the incoming class.

For example, the 411 on Bo Kite is that he is a big athlete who can play a number of positions as it relates to his speed, athletic ability, and size.

When it comes to the 25th ranked Army Black Knights system, Kite could actually be a running back, quarterback, or outside linebacker.

“They like me a lot on the defensive side of the ball, specifically linebacker, but also said I could play some offense as well,” the multi-positional player acknowledged. “But they said we will see the best fit when I get there.

We asked Kite if he had a preference when it comes to which side of the ball he would like to be on once he arrives at West Point.

“I would like to end up at quarterback,” said the newest member of the 2021 recruiting class, who also noted that he has had his eyes on Army’s season and part of that formula of success is the brotherhood and players stepping up when called upon, despite the positional preference.

“I have watched them this year and they look real good and that was part of my decision as well ... look like they play as a team and all get along,” Kite stated.