GoBlackKnights - Twin brothers, Kalib & Liam Fortner the Army Black Knights

Twin brothers, Kalib & Liam Fortner the Army Black Knights
Often it is very challenging to catch up with prospects, especially during the summer months and the height of recruiting.But when you consider that you have 2 for 1, sometimes it’s doubling as cha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news