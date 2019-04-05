Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 14:13:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Two key 3-star recruits looking forward to their Saturday visit to Army

Iv8foaa6bfbdflwmovhl
Will 3-star RB/LB Tyler Elsdon make his way to Army West Point this weekend?
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

With no spring practice on tap, the Army coaching staff will be able to focus on the key prospects who will be visiting West Point on Saturday, as they will on campus to take in the surrounding of ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}