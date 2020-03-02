News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 06:50:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Two-way lineman Coltin Deery pulls down offer from Army West Point

Free GBK Trial Until August 10th
Free GBK Trial Until August 10th
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Two-way lineman Coltin Deery now has an offer from the Army Black Knights
Two-way lineman Coltin Deery now has an offer from the Army Black Knights

Coltin Deery is a Two-way lineman top tier student-athlete, who making his make on the gridiron, in the wrestling arena and in the classroom where he maintains a 3.81 GPA.According to Deery, he hol...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}