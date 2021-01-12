Two-way player, Chris Joines remains high on the Army Black Knights
Back on December 1st, we reported that athlete Chris Joines was looking for his first offer, although several programs has expressed interest in his talents. Well, just four days before Christmas, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news