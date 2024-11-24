Undefeated no more as Army falls to Notre Dame, 49-14

Coming into this weekend's collegiate games, there were only three remaining undefeated teams. Army, Indiana, and Oregon.

Both the Army Black Knights and Indiana Hoosiers experienced a Saturday that some might call a "rude awakening".

The similarities were that both teams were coming into their Saturday games undefeated, and were playing their most challenging opponent thus far. Army was taking on No. 6 Notre Dame, while Indiana was going up against No. 2 Ohio State

The outcomes for both Army and Indiana were identical … convincing losses. The Black Knights lost 49-14, and the Hoosiers lost 38-15.

But let’s transition because this is about the Army Black Knights who on Saturday evening at Yankee Stadium in New York saw their “dream” season take a step back (at least on this day) were they went up against a more athletic and physical Fighting Irish team and those two attributes were evident throughout the contest.

From the opening series in which the Black Knights had the ball, it was 3 and out. But on 4th down, James Wagenseller mishandled the snap and the Fighting Irish recovered the mishap and had the ball 1st and 10 on the Army 32.



