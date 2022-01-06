Under-the-Radar QB prospect Bryce Davis commits to Army
The Black Knights picked up another quarterback commit for the 2022 class in Bryce Davis out of Vidalia High School in Vidalia, Georgia. Although the 5-foot-11, 178 pounder was hearing from the lik...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news