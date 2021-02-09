Versatile William Montesi is a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class
“I’ve been being recruited by Army since my junior year,” 6-foot-3, 225 pound William Montesi told GoBlackKnights.com, as he rounds out the narrative between himself and the Army coaching staff.“Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news