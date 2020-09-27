GoBlackKnights - Video: Army-Cincinnati Postgame Press Conference (9-26-20)

The Cincinnati Bearcats defensive line really established the line of scrimmage throughout the day.

Combine that with Army’s 11 penalties for 114 yards, 2 turnovers, and no offensive touchdowns on Saturday, despite an outstanding effort by the Black Knights’ defense ... this pretty much summarizes how the team in Black and Gold played in their 24-10 loss.

Let's hear what Head Coach Jeff Monken and players had to say relative to Saturday's contest.