 GoBlackKnights - Video: Army - Middle Tennessee State Post-Game Press Conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 19:06:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Army - Middle Tennessee State Post-Game Press Conference

Army starting QB Christian Anderson in action on Saturday
Army starting QB Christian Anderson in action on Saturday (USA TODAY Sports - Vincent Carchitta)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Yes, in our GBK post-game article, it is crystal clear that the Black Knights of Army dominated visiting Middle Tennessee State and if you watched the contest, you really don't require our analysis to confirm that for you.

However, by virtue of social distancing and courtesy of Army Athletics, we bring to the post-game presser, as various players, along Army Head Coach Jeff Monken provide you with their assessment of Saturday's game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}