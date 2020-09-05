GoBlackKnights - Video: Army - Middle Tennessee State Post-Game Press Conference

Video: Army - Middle Tennessee State Post-Game Press Conference
Yes, in our GBK post-game article, it is crystal clear that the Black Knights of Army dominated visiting Middle Tennessee State and if you watched the contest, you really don't require our analysis to confirm that for you.
However, by virtue of social distancing and courtesy of Army Athletics, we bring to the post-game presser, as various players, along Army Head Coach Jeff Monken provide you with their assessment of Saturday's game.