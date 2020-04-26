Cole Christiansen entered West Point in 2016 as a direct report out of Suffolk, VA Rivals had him listed as a two-star recruit with a rating of 5.3. He earned his first playing time as a member of special teams as a plebe, appearing in 6 games with a total of 2 tackles.

Christiansen broke into the staring lineup as a yearling in 2017, finishing second on the team in Total Tackles with 84, including 5.0 TFLs to go along with one interception.

He was elected one of the team captains as a junior in 2018, and once again finished second in Total Tackles with 77, while leading the team in TFLs with 12.0. He was named to the first team All-Independent Team by Phil Steele.

He returned as one of the three captains of the 2019 team and recorded a team high 112 tackles for the season, including 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 Sacks. He was once again named to the All-Independent First Team and was a semi-finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was invited to play in 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

GoBlackKnights.com is here this morning chatting with 2019 Army Black Knights football captain and middle linebacker, who just got one step closer to one of his goals and that’s having an opportunity to play in the NFL.