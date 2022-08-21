Video Post-Practice: HC Jeff Monken, players Ballard, Tyler & Marshall

Head Coach Jeff Monken mentioned a lot of things the Army team needed to “clean up” before their highly anticipated opener against Coastal Carolina in Myrtle Beach on September 3rd. Coach Monken said he was happy the game wasn’t today. He also mentioned that there has been significant improvement over the past two weeks, but that his team still has a long way to go to be ready.

Specifically, Coach Monken mentioned problems with ball security; tackles for loss; sustaining blocks, and missed tackles.

Our GBK observation regarding the defense, there were missed tackles and the ‘D’ gave up a couple of first downs on the initial series. However, they settled down and played better until the backups gave up a couple of plays in the red zone at the very end.

Another notable was that the defense didn't contain the quarterbacks as well as we are sure that Coach Monken and DC Nate Woody would have liked on a couple of scramble situations, but that can be fixed.

An interception by Tommy Zitiello and another by Donavon Platt were nice plays. Also, Peyton Hampton and Kalvyn Crummie had a good scrimmage. And we can’t overlook Fabrice Voyne’s impressive sack.

Overall on defense, they must improve as a unit to get back to the level they were at the past couple of seasons.

GBK had the opportunity to speak with Coach Monken, QB’s Cade Ballard and Tyhier Tyler, along with Slotback Ay’Juan Marshall after today’s scrimmage.