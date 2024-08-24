Video: Post-Scrimmage (8/23) Interview - SB Noah Short
Yesterday, the Black Knights posted their final scrimmage of fall camp, as they get ready for next week, which includes Monday & Tuesday practice sessions, along with Wednesday’s walkthrough and of course, Friday’s season opener versus visiting Lehigh.
GBK’s Joe Iacono caught up with slotback Noah Short following yesterday’s scrimmage.
The junior will be a classic slotback role. He’s good at everything - blocking, running, and receiving. He has the ability, along with a mental edge to him that is a plus to the Army offense.
Let’s listen in.
The Rings
