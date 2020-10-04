GoBlackKnights - Videos: Army-ABU Game Highlights & Post Game Press Conference

Videos: Army-ABU Game Highlights & Post Game Press Conference
The Army Black Knights returned back to the campus of West Point and Michie Stadium and handily took down the visiting Wildcats of Abilene Christian, 55-23 which now has them at 3-0 at home for the season.
Let’s hear from Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with several players as they discuss Saturday's win over the Wildcats
Game Highlights
Postgame Press Conference
