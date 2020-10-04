 GoBlackKnights - Videos: Army-ABU Game Highlights & Post Game Press Conference
Videos: Army-ABU Game Highlights & Post Game Press Conference

Army West Point Athletic Communications
Special to GoBlackKnights.com

The Army Black Knights returned back to the campus of West Point and Michie Stadium and handily took down the visiting Wildcats of Abilene Christian, 55-23 which now has them at 3-0 at home for the season.

Let’s hear from Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with several players as they discuss Saturday's win over the Wildcats

Game Highlights

Postgame Press Conference

