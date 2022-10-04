In commemoration of 20 years of Women’s Army Rugby at West Point, we invite you to learn more about the winningest team at West Point through our three part series, WAR Stories.

“Are you still going to play rugby in this snow?” the Commandant asked. “Yes,” then-Cadet Kafi Joseph said matter-of-factly. She was determined to start a women’s rugby team at West Point and snow was definitely not going to stand in her way. She already recruited a small crew that was practicing in the Eisenhower Hall ballroom. She made her pitch to many higher ups at the Academy and had been denied. Maybe it was determination that pushed her to talk to BG Leo A. Brooks, Jr. that day or maybe it was desperation. Whatever the impetus, she reminded the Comm that his daughter played rugby and cadets should have the same opportunity. She invited him to come watch the fledgling team play their first scrimmage.

On that cold November evening in 2002, during the first snow of the season, a group of women cadets met at Daly field. Clad in cold-weather gear under borrowed net jerseys and lit by the field lamps the team played their first rugby match in calf-deep snow. We didn’t know that the team had already been denied. We didn’t know that Kafi had spoken with the Comm. We were just happy to play. Maybe ignorance really was bliss. We barely knew the laws of the game, but we knew that we got to run and hit and throw with a group of cool women that quickly became sisters.

The Commandant and CSM Butts walked across the Plain to Daly Field. The scene had to be amusing. We had very little experience playing on grass, let alone snow. But what we did have was nerve, grit, a determination - all the building blocks for a successful sports team. Kafi walked up to the Comm and CSM and asked, “What do you think?” On the spot, the Comm authorized the establishment of Women’s Army Rugby. This is the legend of the Snow Game and the start of Women’s Army Rugby (WAR), now Army West Point Women’s Rugby.