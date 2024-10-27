Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
Week 10: The Army Black Knights make a move up in both polls
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest

There were plenty of exciting college football games this past week, especially on Saturday, as many Top 25 teams flourished, while others took a fall by the wayside.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Navy was ranked 24 in both the AP and Coaches Polls and they took on Notre Dame, who was ranked 11th & 12th in the Coaches & AP, respectfully. At the end of the day, the Fighting Irish took down an error-driving Midshipmen team, 51-14.

Another critical game was the Aggies of Texas A&M, who took down LSU, with what one might call a signature win.

For the Black Knights of Army, it was a bye week, but it still has led to the team’s movement in Week 10 of the AP and Coaches Polls, whereby they are ranked No. 21 in both polls.

AP Poll - Week 10

1. Oregon (61)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami (FL)

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

11. Clemson

12. Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pittsburgh

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri

* First-place votes in parentheses


Coaches Poll - Week 10

1. Oregon (53)

2. Georgia (1)

3.Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8.Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Iowa State

11. Texas A&M

12. BYU

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Kansas State

16. LSU

17. Pittsburgh

18. Ole Miss19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Missouri

24. Illinois

25. Memphis


* First-place votes in parentheses


