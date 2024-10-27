Week 10: The Army Black Knights make a move up in both polls

There were plenty of exciting college football games this past week, especially on Saturday, as many Top 25 teams flourished, while others took a fall by the wayside.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Navy was ranked 24 in both the AP and Coaches Polls and they took on Notre Dame, who was ranked 11th & 12th in the Coaches & AP, respectfully. At the end of the day, the Fighting Irish took down an error-driving Midshipmen team, 51-14.

Another critical game was the Aggies of Texas A&M, who took down LSU, with what one might call a signature win.

For the Black Knights of Army, it was a bye week, but it still has led to the team’s movement in Week 10 of the AP and Coaches Polls, whereby they are ranked No. 21 in both polls.