Week 10: The Army Black Knights make a move up in both polls

There were plenty of exciting college football games this past week, especially on Saturday, as many Top 25 teams flourished, while others took a fall by the wayside.
Coming into Saturday’s game, Navy was ranked 24 in both the AP and Coaches Polls and they took on Notre Dame, who was ranked 11th & 12th in the Coaches & AP, respectfully. At the end of the day, the Fighting Irish took down an error-driving Midshipmen team, 51-14.
Another critical game was the Aggies of Texas A&M, who took down LSU, with what one might call a signature win.
For the Black Knights of Army, it was a bye week, but it still has led to the team’s movement in Week 10 of the AP and Coaches Polls, whereby they are ranked No. 21 in both polls.
AP Poll - Week 10
1. Oregon (61)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami (FL)
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
11. Clemson
12. Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
* First-place votes in parentheses
Coaches Poll - Week 10
1. Oregon (53)
2. Georgia (1)
3.Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8.Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Iowa State
11. Texas A&M
12. BYU
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Kansas State
16. LSU
17. Pittsburgh
18. Ole Miss19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. Memphis
* First-place votes in parentheses
