Published Nov 3, 2024
Week 11: Army moves in the AP & Coaches Polls to No. 18 & 19, respectively
Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and for the Army Black Knights, who were ranked No. 21 in both polls, were able to move up in the AP Poll to spot No. 19 as well as the Coaches Poll.

The irony of Army’s movement is that did so coming after a tough win over rival Air Force, 20-3. However, they did so minus QB Bryson Daily, who has been having a record-breaking senior season and truly in the Heisman conversation.

With an 8-0 record, Army is one of five teams remaining undefeated. The others are No. 1 Oregon, along with Indiana, Miami, and BYU.

Other possible factors in the movement of Black Knights, come with both Texas A&M and Clemson coming up short on Saturday.

AP Poll - Week 11

1. Oregon (62)

2. Georgia (0)

3. Ohio State

4. Miami (FL)

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. LSU

15. Texas A&M

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Army

19. Clemson

20. Washington State

21. Colorado

22. Kansas State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Vanderbilt

25. Louisville

* First-place votes in parentheses

Coaches Poll - Week 11

1. Oregon (53)

2. Georgia (1)

3.Ohio State

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Indiana

11. Alabama

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Boise State

15. SMU

16. Texas A&M

17. Clemson

18.Iowa State

19. Army

20. Washington State

21. Kansas State

22. Missouri

23. Pittsburg

24. Colorado

25. Vanderbilt


* First-place votes in parentheses



