Week 11: Army moves in the AP & Coaches Polls to No. 18 & 19, respectively

Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and for the Army Black Knights, who were ranked No. 21 in both polls, were able to move up in the AP Poll to spot No. 19 as well as the Coaches Poll.
The irony of Army’s movement is that did so coming after a tough win over rival Air Force, 20-3. However, they did so minus QB Bryson Daily, who has been having a record-breaking senior season and truly in the Heisman conversation.
With an 8-0 record, Army is one of five teams remaining undefeated. The others are No. 1 Oregon, along with Indiana, Miami, and BYU.
Other possible factors in the movement of Black Knights, come with both Texas A&M and Clemson coming up short on Saturday.
AP Poll - Week 11
1. Oregon (62)
2. Georgia (0)
3. Ohio State
4. Miami (FL)
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Army
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville
* First-place votes in parentheses
Coaches Poll - Week 11
1. Oregon (53)
2. Georgia (1)
3.Ohio State
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Indiana
11. Alabama
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Boise State
15. SMU
16. Texas A&M
17. Clemson
18.Iowa State
19. Army
20. Washington State
21. Kansas State
22. Missouri
23. Pittsburg
24. Colorado
25. Vanderbilt
* First-place votes in parentheses
