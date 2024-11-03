Week 11: Army moves in the AP & Coaches Polls to No. 18 & 19, respectively

Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and for the Army Black Knights, who were ranked No. 21 in both polls, were able to move up in the AP Poll to spot No. 19 as well as the Coaches Poll.

The irony of Army’s movement is that did so coming after a tough win over rival Air Force, 20-3. However, they did so minus QB Bryson Daily, who has been having a record-breaking senior season and truly in the Heisman conversation.

With an 8-0 record, Army is one of five teams remaining undefeated. The others are No. 1 Oregon, along with Indiana, Miami, and BYU.

Other possible factors in the movement of Black Knights, come with both Texas A&M and Clemson coming up short on Saturday.