Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls

As the college season closed out Week 9, the Army Blacks locked in their No. 23 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Poll after taking down East Carolina on Saturday, 45-28.
There was plenty of activity in Week 9 which saw both Michigan and Nebraska fall out of the Top 25 rankings.
For the Black Knights, they have a bye week for the Week 10 of the season, but the following week they will be hosting academy rival, Air Force.
AP Poll - Week 9
1. Oregon (59)
2. Georgia (2)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Texas
6. Miami (FL)
7. Tennessee
8. LSU
9. Clemson
10. Iowa State
11. BY
12. Notre Dame
13. Indiana
14. Texas A&M
15. Alabama
16. Kansas State
17. Boise State
18. Ole Miss
19. Pittsburgh
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. SMU
23. Army
24. Navy
25. Vanderbilt
* First-place votes in parentheses
Coaches Poll - Week 9
1. Oregon (51)
2. Georgia (2)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. LSU
8. Tennessee
9. Clemson
10. Iowa State
11. Notre Dame
12. BYU
13. Indiana
14. Texas A&M
15. Alabama
16. Kansas State
17. Missouri
18. Ole Miss
19. Boise State
20. Pittsburgh
21. Illinois
22. SMU
23. Army
24. Navy
25. Vanderbilt
* First-place votes in parentheses
