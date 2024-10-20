Advertisement
Published Oct 20, 2024
Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls
GoBlackKnights.com
As the college season closed out Week 9, the Army Blacks locked in their No. 23 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Poll after taking down East Carolina on Saturday, 45-28.

There was plenty of activity in Week 9 which saw both Michigan and Nebraska fall out of the Top 25 rankings.

For the Black Knights, they have a bye week for the Week 10 of the season, but the following week they will be hosting academy rival, Air Force.

AP Poll - Week 9

1. Oregon (59)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Texas

6. Miami (FL)

7. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. BY

12. Notre Dame

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Boise State

18. Ole Miss

19. Pittsburgh

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

* First-place votes in parentheses

Coaches Poll - Week 9

1. Oregon (51)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. LSU

8. Tennessee

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. Notre Dame

12. BYU

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Missouri

18. Ole Miss

19. Boise State

20. Pittsburgh

21. Illinois

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

* First-place votes in parentheses


