Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls

As the college season closed out Week 9, the Army Blacks locked in their No. 23 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Poll after taking down East Carolina on Saturday, 45-28.

There was plenty of activity in Week 9 which saw both Michigan and Nebraska fall out of the Top 25 rankings.

For the Black Knights, they have a bye week for the Week 10 of the season, but the following week they will be hosting academy rival, Air Force.