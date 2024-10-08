Weekly Presser (10/8) as Army Football HC Jeff Monken previews UAB game

Offer: Free Trial until Thanksgiving (11/28/24) Promo Code: BROTHERHOOD2024 Offer Valid Through 10/8/24 New Subscribers: CLICK HERE and enter the promo code: BROTHERHOOD2024

Army Football Head Coach Jeff Monken talks with the media about the team’s win over Tulsa last Saturday and previews the upcoming game as the Black Knights are back home this Saturday to host visiting UAB.



Fact or Fiction? Will explosive slotback Tyrell Robinson make his 2024 debut this Saturday against UAB?





Will Slotback & Gamebreaker Tyrell Robinson be in full football uniform on Saturday? (Photo by GoBlackKnights.com)