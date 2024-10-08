Weekly Presser (10/8) as Army Football HC Jeff Monken previews UAB game

Offer: Free Trial until Thanksgiving (11/28/24)
Army Football Head Coach Jeff Monken talks with the media about the team’s win over Tulsa last Saturday and previews the upcoming game as the Black Knights are back home this Saturday to host visiting UAB.
Fact or Fiction? Will explosive slotback Tyrell Robinson make his 2024 debut this Saturday against UAB?
Check out today's press conference with Coach Monken and the media including GBK's Joe Iacono.
