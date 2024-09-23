Weekly Presser with Army Football HC Jeff Monken

The Army Black Knights will take their 3-0 record back on the road again. However, this time with only 3 days remaining in the week to prepare for their nationally televised game which kicks off on Thursday against the Temple Owls (1-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (PA).

The Black Knights have a seven-game winning streak and are tied for the second-longest active winning streak in the nation (Missouri, eight).

Head Coach Jeff Monken held his weekly press conference as he talked with the media including GBK's Joe Iacono about last Saturday’s win over Rice and previewed the team’s upcoming contest against Temple.